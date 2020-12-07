NewsTransfer NewsMatch-CoverageLoan ArmyFan Opinions
Callum Hudson-Odoi suffers hamstring injury in training

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has suffered a hamstring injury in training which rules him out of the Champions League clash against FC Krasnodar on Tuesday evening. 

The 20-year-old was in line to return to the side in midweek after missing out against Leeds, but the Blues have received an injury blow. 

fbl-eur-c1-krasnodar-chelsea (2)

In his pre-match press conference, Lampard delivered the bad news confirming Hudson-Odoi has picked up an injury.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi is out. He had a hamstring problem in training on Sunday too."

Hakim Ziyech is also suffering from a hamstring injury and is set for a scan on Monday which Lampard hopes isn't too serious.

Hudson-Odoi has also been linked with a move away but he is set to stay at Chelsea beyond January with the Blues set to ignore any loan or buy offers.

