Ben Chilwell on Road to Recovery in Video From Teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi Teases Ben Chilwell's Long Awaited Chelsea Return After Injury Battle

Callum Hudson-Odoi has teased his teammate Ben Chilwell's long awaited return to the Chelsea first team after his long battle with injury. 

The Blues man has been absent from the side since the end of November as he suffered an injury to his ACL in the 4-0 win against Juventus in the Champions League. 

He isn't expected to return to action until the new season, but a recent clip has suggested he is on the road to a full recovery. 

In a video posted on his Instagram, Hudson-Odoi shared a clip of the England international practising with the ball at his feet in the medical room at Cobham.

Chilwell looked to be in good spirits and even ended the video with a little jog on his feet, teasing fans who will be awaiting his return to action.

He had only made 12 appearances this season before his absence but he was in fine form in the early months of the campaign, getting three goals and an assist in all competitions.

The left wing-back started the game against Juventus but was substituted in the second half after he suffered his injury.

Joining from Leicester City in the summer of 2020, he has featured 54 times in total for the Blues, with seven goals and eight assists to his name.

He also played a crucial part in his side's Champions League final success in May, making some crucial tackles and having a helping hand in the buildup to Kai Havertz's winning goal.

