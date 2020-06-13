Absolute Chelsea
Early Chelsea team news: Callum Hudson-Odoi 'unlikely to start' against Aston Villa

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be out contention to start for Frank Lampard's side when the Blues travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa next Sunday in the Premier League.

The Blues return to action after three months away following the coronavirus crisis but Lampard is set to without Hudson-Odoi from the start next weekend. 

Hudson-Odoi has picked up a minor injury which saw him absent from the in-house game at Stamford Bridge last Saturday and in the friendly at Cobham this week against Reading. 

As per Simon Johnson of the Athletic, the 19-year-old is now unlikely to start against Dean Smith's side next weekend.

He is expected to return back to training in the next day or two, according to the report. 

This will see Christian Pulisic and Willian's chances of starting at Villa Park boosted, with Pedro the only other recognised winger available for Lampard. 

Despite the Hudson-Odoi blow, Lampard received a boost after N'Golo Kante returned to contact training this week after being granted compassionate leave after health concerns.  

