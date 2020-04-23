Callum Hudson-Odoi looking to replicate Frank Lampard's Chelsea legend status

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to follow in the footsteps of head coach Frank Lampard to become a legend at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard played for the Blues for 13 seasons before he was released in the summer of 2014, and the midfielder has left a lasting legacy at the club as a player.

After hanging up his boots, he headed into management and one-year on he joined the Blues as the new head coach.

He played 648 times for the club, starting 593 of them. Only the late Peter Bonetti, Ron Harris and John Terry have played more.

Frank Lampard has praised the performances of Callum Hudson-Odoi this season.

Lampard also remains the club's current all-time top goalscorer with 211 goals after breaking the 203 goal record set by Bobby Tambling in May 2013 against Aston Villa.

Several Premier League titles along with domestic cup success, and then the famous night in Munich, Lampard has achieved the legend status in west London.

A fan of watching Lampard growing up, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to follow in the footsteps of his manager.

"I always thought to myself that he would be a good manager because of the way he used to lead on the pitch when he was playing," Hudson-Odoi said to the 5th Stand App. "You could tell that he demanded a lot from the players he was playing with.

Frank Lampard has insisted he isn't 'unsackable' following his achievements on the field for Chelsea.

"It’s an amazing feeling to know that an ex-player, an ex-legend, has come back to the club and has the opportunity to work for the club, and we’re working under him. Every day we want to learn and keep improving. Obviously he knows all about becoming a top player so you want to learn under him and maybe one day become a Chelsea legend yourself!"

But after handing in a transfer request in January 2018 as Hudson-Odoi looked to force an exit away from Chelsea, the teenager may have to go one step further to convince the Blues faithful that he should be held in such high regards.

Hudson-Odoi also gave an update on his health after contracting the coronavirus last month after the Premier League came to a halt.

"I am feeling perfect. I feel good, I feel fit and I am feeling back to myself so it’s all good."

