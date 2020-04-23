Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Callum Hudson-Odoi looking to replicate Frank Lampard's Chelsea legend status

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to follow in the footsteps of head coach Frank Lampard to become a legend at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard played for the Blues for 13 seasons before he was released in the summer of 2014, and the midfielder has left a lasting legacy at the club as a player. 

After hanging up his boots, he headed into management and one-year on he joined the Blues as the new head coach. 

He played 648 times for the club, starting 593 of them. Only the late Peter Bonetti, Ron Harris and John Terry have played more. 

----------

Frank Lampard has praised the performances of Callum Hudson-Odoi this season.

----------

Lampard also remains the club's current all-time top goalscorer with 211 goals after breaking the 203 goal record set by Bobby Tambling in May 2013 against Aston Villa.

Several Premier League titles along with domestic cup success, and then the famous night in Munich, Lampard has achieved the legend status in west London. 

A fan of watching Lampard growing up, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to follow in the footsteps of his manager.

"I always thought to myself that he would be a good manager because of the way he used to lead on the pitch when he was playing," Hudson-Odoi said to the 5th Stand App. "You could tell that he demanded a lot from the players he was playing with.

----------

Frank Lampard has insisted he isn't 'unsackable' following his achievements on the field for Chelsea.

-----------

"It’s an amazing feeling to know that an ex-player, an ex-legend, has come back to the club and has the opportunity to work for the club, and we’re working under him. Every day we want to learn and keep improving. Obviously he knows all about becoming a top player so you want to learn under him and maybe one day become a Chelsea legend yourself!"

But after handing in a transfer request in January 2018 as Hudson-Odoi looked to force an exit away from Chelsea, the teenager may have to go one step further to convince the Blues faithful that he should be held in such high regards.

Hudson-Odoi also gave an update on his health after contracting the coronavirus last month after the Premier League came to a halt.

"I am feeling perfect. I feel good, I feel fit and I am feeling back to myself so it’s all good."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ethan Ampadu sets target of becoming first-team regular at Chelsea

Ethan Ampadu has set his sights on playing regularly in the Chelsea first-team under head coach Frank Lampard.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea star Willian in talks with Liverpool over shock transfer

Chelsea winger Willian is reportedly in talks with Premier League table-toppers Liverpool over a shock summer transfer.

Matt Debono

Jorginho on impact of Eden Hazard's Chelsea departure to Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up on the impact that Eden Hazard's departure has left on the Blues' squad this season.

Matt Debono

'Like the old times' - Andreas Christensen hails Frank Lampard's impact at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is enjoying his time under head coach Frank Lampard and has hailed the impact of Dermot Drummy.

Matt Debono

Thursday 23rd April: Paper Talk - Chelsea linked with LOSC Lille duo

Chelsea have been linked with a whole host of players as the summer window nears despite the uncertainty following the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic reveals football icon he'd like to see join Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has revealed he wants Chelsea to sign Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Matt Debono

Ethan Ampadu has no regrets over frustrating loan spell at RB Leipzig

Ethan Ampadu has insisted he has no regrets over his loan move to RB Leipzig for the 2019/20 season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea squad united after agreeing 10 per cent pay cut for four months

Chelsea players are set to take pay cuts for the next four months after agreeing a deal with the club which will see wages sliced by 10 per cent.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 'ready to make move' for SC Freiburg striker Luca Waldschmidt

Chelsea are looking to open talks with SC Frieburg striker Luka Waldschmidt as boss Frank Lampard looks to bolster his attacking options.

Ben Davies

Chelsea players hold talks with club over 10% pay cut during coronavirus crisis

Chelsea are hopeful of agreeing a 10 per cent pay cut with the Blues squad as the board looks to stable the books, with the Premier League currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ben Davies