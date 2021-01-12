Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to keep improving under Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi knows what he needs to do to keep on improving at Chelsea under boss Frank Lampard.

The 20-year-old has faced stiff competition in the side this season with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech on the flanks, as well Timo Werner being drifted out onto the left-hand side.

But when Hudson-Odoi has been given the chance by Lampard, he has impressed and he is ready to keep on learning to reach his maximum potential.

"Nobody is a perfect player," Hudson-Odoi told the official Chelsea website.

"There are always flaws and you want to keep improving every day. I want to keep working hard and learning every day.

"I want to keep educating myself whether it’s at home watching clips or just learning under the manager. He knows what to do and he knows what is right for me and how to play so I want to keep learning under him and working hard.

"Every time I get on the pitch or in training, I want to give my best every time. I want to give 110 per cent in the match. I want to always make sure that I’m ready. The best way you train is the best way you play in a game."

Hudson-Odoi netted Chelsea's third against Morecambe on Sunday which saw the Blues set up a fourth round FA Cup tie against Luton Town later this month.

"I’m happy with the result," added the winger.

(Photo by IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think that all the boys played well. We never underestimate any game that we play in, so we came into the game with the right attitude knowing that we had to get the job done and we did very well.

"I’m happy with myself, I’m happy with the team, everybody is excited. We want to be and do better every game so we are going to keep trying in training and keep working hard.

"It’s a big competition and we want to go as far as possible. We try our best in every game we play and we are delighted to go through to the next round."

