Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals what was said at half-time during Chelsea's 3-3 draw with West Brom in Premier League

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed what was said in the dressing room at half-time during Chelsea's thrilling 3-3 draw against West Brom on Saturday. 

It was a case of two points dropped, not one gained, by Frank Lampard's side after they came from three nil down to salvage a point in stoppage time at the Hawthorns, courtesy of Tammy Abraham from close range. 

It was a disaster first 45 minutes for Chelsea as Callum Robinson opened the scoring inside four minutes, and then he added another along with Kyle Bartley netting from inside the six-yard box to make it 3-0 at the break. 

fbl-eng-pr-west-brom-chelsea (6)

Three shots, three goals for Slaven Bilic's side put Chelsea in a stunned state considering they were playing a newly-promoted side, who had yet to pick up a point and conceded eight goals in their first two league games.

The away dressing room would have been a place of bluntness, led by head coach Frank Lampard, as he looked to turn things around, even if it meant winning the second-half.

Hudson-Odoi revealed what was said in the dressing room as Chelsea looked to mount a comeback against the Baggies.

"We definitely felt we were still in the game," said the teenager to the official Chelsea website. "No matter what the score is, in football you always feel like you have a chance to turn things around.

fbl-eng-pr-west-brom-chelsea (31)

"At half-time we all said the same thing, we need to keep our heads up and get back out there and get the goals we need to turn the game around as quick as possible."

Lampard made changes at the break instantly, which included Hudson-Odoi coming on.

Mason Mount netted the first with a stunning strike from distance. Hudson-Odoi followed up to put Chelsea within one with an effort from outside of the box before in stoppage, Abraham tapped in after Mount's initial shot was parried.

fbl-eng-pr-west-brom-chelsea (33)

"We needed the goals to get something from this game and I think we all thought we could turn this around," added Hudson-Odoi. "Even for me while I was warming up, I felt that if we kept playing the way we were doing, continued to work hard and attacked then I felt we could get our goals. Luckily we managed to do that.

"We showed great character to turn things around. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the win, but given that we were 3-0 down we will take the point and move on."

