Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Will Play' No Matter What After Chelsea Wing-Back Role

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted he does not mind playing at wing-back for Thomas Tuchel as long as he is on the pitch.

The 21-year-old started the season in a more defensive role but in recent weeks has been handed the freedom in attack.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Hudson-Odoi opened up on his role at Chelsea.

imago1009784374h

"I’m never a person to question or say something or judge what the manager’s decision is. At the end of the day you want to be playing games, you want to be playing football," he said.

Read More

"So if the manager has put you in a position where he thinks it is beneficial for the team and for yourself, I will play there no matter what.

"I am very humble to play in an position he tells me to play. I just try to give it my best every game. It doesn’t matter where he plays me, I will still give it my best."

The Cobham graduate began the season playing in a more defensive role but was given the opportunity to shine in attack and with a string of impressive performances during an injury crisis for the Blues, Hudson-Odoi cemented his place as a starter further up the pitch.

He lifted the Club World Cup after registering an assist for Romelu Lukaku and will be keen to keep his place in the side as Chelsea look for even more silverware this season under Tuchel.

