Callum Hudson-Odoi will start for Chelsea against Aston Villa, confirms Lampard

Frank Lampard has confirmed Callum Hudson-Odoi will start against Aston Villa on Monday for Chelsea.

The 20-year-old was one of the few positives in the Blues' 3-1 defeat to Arsenal as he bagged an assist for their consolation goal after coming on at half-time. 

Hudson-Odoi said Chelsea let themselves down but Lampard praised his performance and confirmed he will play from the start against Aston Villa on Monday at Stamford Bridge. 

"Callum did really well. He was fantastic with his energy and that’s what we absolutely needed. That’s why he’ll play in the next game and if Callum plays like that then he can be a really serious player."

