Callum Hudson-Odoi Prefers Playing in Chelsea Attack Despite Defensive Improvement at Wing-Back

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted he prefers to play in attack for Chelsea, however knows playing at wing-back has improved his defensive side of the game.

Since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi has played in various roles for the Blues, from wing-back, to full-back, to in the front-three.

The 21-year-old played at wing-back in Tuchel's first game in charge against Wolves last January, but has since been given more opportunities to play further forward to which he has flourished.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

There is still plenty to work on for the England international. His final product does continue to let Hudson-Odoi down as he looks to make the step up to the next level.

As he reflects on his position and role at the club, the winger knows he is more comfortable in attack but will never shy away from his defensive responsibilities which have improved since Tuchel's appointment.

"I’d definitely say I prefer more-attacking positions for myself, as a winger or a number 10 kind of player," Hudson-Odoi told the official Chelsea website.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Obviously I like to be direct and try to create scoring opportunities for the team, hopefully try to score some myself. Playing in that position I’m more comfortable and I feel more free while playing there as well.

"So it’s definitely a nice position, to know that I can go out there, be myself, be free and try to create and score goals as well, but at the same time playing at wing-back is definitely more defensive. Your mentality is more about defending the goal than attacking the goal at times.

"In that position you always have to cover for somebody. For example, if the centre-back goes forward you have to cover in, just to make sure and be around. So it’s definitely a different position, definitely harder, so I’d say definitely an attacking position is what I prefer."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He added: "There are times in a game when I’m playing wing-back and I’m looking forward and thinking I can go forward here, but then I know, just in case, if I do and we then lose the ball and it’s a counter-attack the run back is very far.

"So sometimes you decide to stay back. It depends, it’s always different situations in the game where I’m thinking I can go forward here and I can create a chance from this position or even score, but it’s vice versa and it depends on how the scenario is in the game.

"I think it’s added more to my defensive side. Playing wing-back is more defensive-minded, so you have to judge when to lunge in for a tackle, not just recklessly going in, or making sure you’re in the right position when you’re covering for a team-mate, or if you’re one-on-one against an attacker you just have to make sure you stand your ground and show him outside or inside where there’s more bodies.

"For myself it’s definitely added a defensive side to my game and it helps as well, especially if you’re playing higher up the pitch, for the pressing side and knowing how to defend from the front. So it's definitely good."

