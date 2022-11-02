Skip to main content
Canada's Jessie Fleming Extends Contract With Chelsea Women

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The midfielder says she has found a home in West London.

Chelsea Women have extended the contract of versatile midfielder, Jessie Fleming, with it now running until 2025 after joining the club on a two-year deal ahead of the 2020/21 season. 

The Canada international has been rewarded for her impressive efforts for both club and country these past few years, after brining home an Olympic Bronze with her nation in 2016 and then helping to secure two Women's Super League titles and three domestic cups with the Blues. 

On the feeling of putting pen to paper, she said: "I've been really excited to be staying at Chelsea and continuing the work I've been doing these last few years and I'll hopefully continue to build something special here. 

Jessie Fleming with a sliding tackle v Brighton

"[I] had a bit of trouble settling in and finding my feet, adapting to the pro environment and, I just want to continue to keep working hard and improving and getting better. 

"I feel that Chelsea is the best place for me to do that." 

The 24-year-old joins the likes of Lauren James and Guro Reiten to sign an extension with the club and represent the bright future in West London.

Sophie Ingle, Jessie Fleming and Niamh Charles

But it was easy for Fleming to commit to a longer career with the Blues when playing for Chelsea feels right. 

"Kingsmeadow is home.... This is where we play all of our home games, Kingsmeadow just feels like home to us." 

