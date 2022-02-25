Thomas Tuchel will make a late decision over who will start in goal for Chelsea against Liverpool in Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Edouard Mendy is Chelsea's current number one but Kepa Arrizabalaga is also vying for the nod for the final this weekend.

Kepa is hoping to be given the role after being dropped for the FIFA Club World Cup final following Mendy's return from AFCON.

But despite Tuchel acknowledging that the Spain international deserves to start, he will not let sentiment get in the way and affect his decision over who will start.

Kepa has played the entirety of Chelsea's Carabao Cup campaign and believes he deserves to start the final, however when it comes to selection, Tuchel will pick the team he thinks has the best chance of beating Liverpool.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“First of all I will not tell you!" replied Tuchel in his pre-match press conference over who will start in goal for the final.

"We will take the decision late because you have a reason to ask the question. The last competition was a very short competition, Kepa played in the Club World Cup and was a huge part in the semi-final, brought us to the final then we took the decision for Edouard coming back from AFCON. Then, it’s a pretty similar situation now. The very last decision we will take after training like always because there is no need to take the decision now when we have one more training ahead. Kepa did fantastic in the period where we had to be without Edou, so it’s an uncomfortable but also very comfortable situation to be in.

“It’s very easy to answer, Kepa absolutely deserves. I cannot get sentimental about it. I have to do what is in the end, in my opinion, the very best solution for the team. I know that this position is a very sensitive position. If Kepa was a player in the field among the other 10 players, we would not have these discussions, just be full of praise because we are for him. He would feel it in minutes. He is in the one position where you don’t do a lot of changes and still he would absolutely deserve it. I will not be sentimental about the decision.”

