Canoville Confirms He Has Spoken to All Four Chelsea Bidders Following Pagliuca Call

Former Blue Paul Canoville has revealed that he has spoken with all four Chelsea bidding parties ahead of the April 14 deadline.

Canoville, Chelsea's first black player, was keen to hold discussions regarding inclusion at the Club ahead of the takeover.

Taking to Twitter the former Chelsea player confirmed that he has now met with representatives from all four bids.

Replying to reports about him meeting with Stephen Pagliuca, Canoville confirmed: "He called me this morning. That’s all 4 of potential new owners spoken with. Not saying anything more on here as although proper Chelsea fans are wonderful there’s far too many idiots on here shouting opinions and some not very nice at all!"

This comes following reports that Pagliuca attended Chelsea's victory over Southampton on Saturday and has held meetings with stakeholders, including Canoville.

The Boston Celtics co-owner has a stake in Atalanta, which he will have to address if he is successful in his bid to buy Chelsea.

It has recently been reported that Pagliuca has not approached the Chelsea Pitch Owners, who are a very influential part of the club but he has now spoken to Canoville about his plans for inclusivity at Chelsea going forward.

Sir Martin Broughton, another of the four final bidders, has given a number of guarantees to the CPO in an attempt to bolster his bid.

Todd Boehly and the Ricketts family, on the other hand, are both expected to offer Blues fans a 'golden share' in their final bids, meaning supporters will be able to make decisions on changes to the club's name, badge and crest, as well as the colour of their home kit.

It remains to be seen as to who will take over from Chelsea but with all four bidders meeting with Canoville and Chelsea executives, they will now prepare final bids ahead of the April 14 deadline.

