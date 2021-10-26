Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, Chelsea Ball & Opponents

Chelsea booked their spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a penalty shootout win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Kai Havertz put Chelsea ahead in the 44th minute, heading Hakim Ziyech's corner into the corner past Fraser Forster.

But Southampton came out of the blocks quickly after the break and within three minutes were level. Kepa Arrizabalaga spilled the shot and Che Adams was on hand to tap into an empty net.

The tie went the distance but it was the Blues who came out on top as Reece James won it for Thomas Tuchel's side.

They are now into the Carabao Cup quarters which take place in December.

Here are all the details you need for the Carabao Cup fifth round draw:

When will it take place?

The draw will take place on Saturday 30 October from 10:30am (UK).

How can I watch?

It will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports, as well as their social platforms. The official Carabao Cup Twitter page will also stream the draw live.

Who are the teams in the draw?

Arsenal

Chelsea

Sunderland

Burnley or Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City or Brighton

Preston North End or Liverpool

Stoke City or Brentford

West Ham United or Manchester City

When are the ties played?

The ties will be played on the week commencing December 20.

