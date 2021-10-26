Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, Chelsea Ball & Opponents
Chelsea booked their spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a penalty shootout win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.
Kai Havertz put Chelsea ahead in the 44th minute, heading Hakim Ziyech's corner into the corner past Fraser Forster.
But Southampton came out of the blocks quickly after the break and within three minutes were level. Kepa Arrizabalaga spilled the shot and Che Adams was on hand to tap into an empty net.
The tie went the distance but it was the Blues who came out on top as Reece James won it for Thomas Tuchel's side.
They are now into the Carabao Cup quarters which take place in December.
Here are all the details you need for the Carabao Cup fifth round draw:
When will it take place?
The draw will take place on Saturday 30 October from 10:30am (UK).
How can I watch?
It will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports, as well as their social platforms. The official Carabao Cup Twitter page will also stream the draw live.
Who are the teams in the draw?
Arsenal
Chelsea
Sunderland
Burnley or Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City or Brighton
Preston North End or Liverpool
Stoke City or Brentford
West Ham United or Manchester City
When are the ties played?
The ties will be played on the week commencing December 20.
