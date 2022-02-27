Cesar Azpilicueta learned a lot from the likes of John Terry and others during his time at Chelsea, but insists he wants to captain his way.

The 22-year-old is in his tenth season at Chelsea after arriving in the summer of 2012 from Marseille.

Since then, the Spain international has gone onto win every trophy - now dubbed as 'Mr Won It All' - and he is likely to lead Chelsea out at Wembley where they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

Azpilicueta has been at the club during the times of Terry, Frank Lampard, Petr Cech, Didier Drogba and others, all of whom he considered dressing room leaders, and it's now Azpilicueta's turn once again to take on the responsibility of leading the side in another final.

He doesn't and never has wanted to replicate their personalities, insisting he is doing it his way in what could be his final season at Chelsea.

What Cesar Azpilicueta said

Ahead of the Wembley showdown, Azpilicueta told Sky Sports: "I was very lucky to share the dressing room with the likes of John, Frank, Didier, Petr, guys that were leaders. I learned from them everyday, sometimes things that worked in these situations. But I have to bring my own personalities, I cannot replicate a personality from someone else, I want to do it in my way."

He added on Chelsea's need for quality against Jurgen Klopp's side: "On Sunday, we have a big chance to show it all together as a team."

