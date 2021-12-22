Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carabao Cup Semi-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

Author:

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take place on Wednesday night and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will be keen to progress into the last four.

First, Chelsea have to get past Brentford in west London as they tackle their squad crisis. Chelsea reached the final in 2019 under Maurizio Sarri but were beaten in the final by Manchester City. 

Tuchel will want to add more silverware to his Champions League triumph from last season. If Chelsea get past Brentford, they will be two games away from winning the first piece of domestic silverware on offer this season.

imago1005297684h

Here are all the details ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final draw should Chelsea progress:

When is the draw?

Date: Wednesday 22 December

Read More

When? The draw will take place once Tottenham's quarter-final tie against West Ham has concluded. 

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be live on Sky Sports and on the relevant social media channels.

Who are Chelsea's possible opponents?

Arsenal 

Liverpool or Leicester City

Tottenham or West Ham

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007575183h
News

Carabao Cup Semi-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

20 seconds ago
imago1008770217h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Disappointed Chelsea Can't Play at Highest Level Due to Covid-19 Chaos

11 hours ago
imago1006892628h
News

'Solutions' - Thomas Tuchel Fires Chelsea Covid-19 Warning to Premier League Title Rivals Man City & Liverpool

12 hours ago
imago1008762294h
News

Why Covid-19 Testing Has Become a Lottery for Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel

12 hours ago
imago1008454420h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Had €85M Summer Bid for Marquinhos Rejected Immediately

13 hours ago
imago1008373694h
News

'They Trained With us' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea U23s Players Trained With First Team

13 hours ago
imago1008769250h
Transfer News

Report: Thiago Silva 'Very Likely' to Extend Chelsea Contract

14 hours ago
imago1008769223h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Premier League Decision to Not Pause Season Due to Covid-19 Disruptions

14 hours ago