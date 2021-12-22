Carabao Cup Semi-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take place on Wednesday night and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will be keen to progress into the last four.

First, Chelsea have to get past Brentford in west London as they tackle their squad crisis. Chelsea reached the final in 2019 under Maurizio Sarri but were beaten in the final by Manchester City.

Tuchel will want to add more silverware to his Champions League triumph from last season. If Chelsea get past Brentford, they will be two games away from winning the first piece of domestic silverware on offer this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are all the details ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final draw should Chelsea progress:

When is the draw?

Date: Wednesday 22 December

When? The draw will take place once Tottenham's quarter-final tie against West Ham has concluded.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be live on Sky Sports and on the relevant social media channels.

Who are Chelsea's possible opponents?

Arsenal

Liverpool or Leicester City

Tottenham or West Ham

