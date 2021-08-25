Carabao Cup Third Round Draw Details: Date, Time, Chelsea's Ball Number & Possible Opponents

Chelsea will find out their Carabao Cup third round opponents on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side enter the competition at the third round stage due to qualifying for Europe and avoiding coming in at Round Two.

They will be hoping to go better this time out after a fourth round exit to Tottenham Hotspur on penalties last season, then under the management of Frank Lampard.

Carabao Cup

The wait is soon over with the draw set to take place on Wednesday night.

Here are all the details you need to know ahead of the draw.

Date: Wednesday 25 August

Time: Approximately 21:45 (UK) - the draw will take place following the conclusion of West Brom vs Arsenal.

How to Watch: The draw will be able to be watched live on Sky Sports as well as the SkyGo app.

Chelsea's Ball Number: No.5

When ties will be played: Ties will be played on the week commencing of September 20.

The confirmed ball numbers in full:

1 - AFC Wimbledon

2 - Aston Villa

3 - Brentford

4 - Brighton

5 - Chelsea

6 - Cheltenham Town

7 - Everton

8 - Fulham

9 - Leeds United

10 - Leicester City

11 - Liverpool

12 - Manchester City

13 - Manchester United

14 - Millwall

15 - Norwich City

16 - Oldham

17 - Preston

18 - QPR

19 - Rochdale

20 - Sheffield United

21 - Stoke City

22 - Sunderland

23 - Swansea City

24 - Tottenham

25 - Watford

26 - West Ham

27 - Wigan

28 - Wolves

29 - Wycombe Wanderers

30 - Newcastle or Burnley

31 - Newport County or Southampton

32 - West Brom or Arsenal

