Carabao Cup Third Round Draw Details: Date, Time, Chelsea's Ball Number & Possible Opponents
Chelsea will find out their Carabao Cup third round opponents on Wednesday night.
Thomas Tuchel's side enter the competition at the third round stage due to qualifying for Europe and avoiding coming in at Round Two.
They will be hoping to go better this time out after a fourth round exit to Tottenham Hotspur on penalties last season, then under the management of Frank Lampard.
The wait is soon over with the draw set to take place on Wednesday night.
Here are all the details you need to know ahead of the draw.
Date: Wednesday 25 August
Time: Approximately 21:45 (UK) - the draw will take place following the conclusion of West Brom vs Arsenal.
How to Watch: The draw will be able to be watched live on Sky Sports as well as the SkyGo app.
Chelsea's Ball Number: No.5
When ties will be played: Ties will be played on the week commencing of September 20.
The confirmed ball numbers in full:
1 - AFC Wimbledon
2 - Aston Villa
3 - Brentford
4 - Brighton
5 - Chelsea
6 - Cheltenham Town
7 - Everton
8 - Fulham
9 - Leeds United
10 - Leicester City
11 - Liverpool
12 - Manchester City
13 - Manchester United
14 - Millwall
15 - Norwich City
16 - Oldham
17 - Preston
18 - QPR
19 - Rochdale
20 - Sheffield United
21 - Stoke City
22 - Sunderland
23 - Swansea City
24 - Tottenham
25 - Watford
26 - West Ham
27 - Wigan
28 - Wolves
29 - Wycombe Wanderers
30 - Newcastle or Burnley
31 - Newport County or Southampton
32 - West Brom or Arsenal
Jorginho set to win UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award
Ruben Loftus-Cheek linked with switch to join up with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma
Andreas Christensen 'close' to agreeing new contract at Chelsea
