Carlo Ancelotti Delighted With Chelsea Win But Warns Real Madrid Tie Isn't Over Just Yet

Carlo Ancelotti knows Real Madrid are in a commanding position to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals after a 3-1 first leg win over Chelsea, but insists the tie is not done yet. 

The Real Madrid boss made the touchline after testing negative for Covid-19 and saw his side clinch an emphatic win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night

Karim Benzema's hat-trick downed Chelsea as he punished defensive mistakes. Kai Havertz pulled a goal back, but Chelsea were wasteful in front of goal. 

imago1011109665h

It leaves Chelsea with an uphill battle heading to the Bernabeu next week for the return leg, with Real having one foot in the semi finals. 

Tuchel doesn't believe Chelsea are still in tie, replying "no" on if the tie is still alive

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But Ancelotti insists it's not over yet, leaving the door open to a shock Chelsea comeback in Madrid next week.

What Carlo Ancelotti said

"Played well. Good control of the game, good build up from the back, dangerous counterattack. It was a good night but it is only the first half of this round," the Real Madrid boss told BT Sport post-match.

imago1011112316h

"It was really good. We showed good organisation defensively. We had a fantastic performance up front from Benzema. A good performance.

"We have an advantage. We have to prepare for the next game in the league and then Tuesday will be another game. We have a lot of respect for this team who were the winners of the last Champions League. Next game, you never know."

imago1011111986h
