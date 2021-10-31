Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Carlo Ancelotti Drops Major Eden Hazard Transfer Hint Amid Chelsea Interest

    Author:

    Former Chelsea boss and current Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has dropped a major hint regarding rumours linking Eden Hazard with a return to Stamford Bridge.

    The Belgian has struggled for form since departing Chelsea in 2019 and could return in order to find his feet.

    Speaking ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga fixture against Elche via Express Sport, Ancelotti discussed the 30-year-old's future.

    sipa_35801675

    He said: "Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave. In my own personal opinion I don't have any doubts about that."

    It has previously been reported that Real Madrid and Chelsea are 'not closing the door' on a potential deal, and talks could take place in January to see Hazard return to the club.

    sipa_26611469

    Hazard's time in Madrid has been stop-start, affected by injuries. He has made just 51 appearances for the Los Blancos, scoring five and only assisting nine - a shadow of his Stamford Bridge form.

    Hazard's startling form at Chelsea saw him make 352 appearances for the Blues in the seven seasons he was at the club.. He scored 110 goals and 92 assists were made, a phenomenal return, and could be set for a January return.

