Carlo Ancelotti Explains Fede Valverde Decision Which Exploited Cesar Azpilicueta During Chelsea Win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has explained his decision to play Fede Valverde and exploit Cesar Azpilicueta in their win over Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Los Blancos came out 3-1 victors, with Karim Benzema's hattrick putting them in the driving seat of the tie going into the second leg.

Speaking after the match, via Movistar Plus, former Blue and current Real Madrid boss Ancelotti explained his decision to start Fede Valverde in midfield.

Valverde was named in the line-up along with fellow midfielders Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric but operated wide right, matching Azpilicueta on the Chelsea left.

When asked about this decision, Ancelotti confirmed it was tactical to put the Uruguayan up against Azpilicueta.

He said: "We were thinking of the position of Azpilicueta on the left to stop him and for that reason Valverde had one eye on him."

This comes after Thomas Tuchel was disappointed with the performance from his Chelsea side.

"It's a heavy loss. It was one of the worst first half's that I've seen at Stamford Bridge, You cannot play like this. Far, far, far from our standards," Tuchel said.

"How, when, where we pass, attacking game, intensity in challenges, desire, close spaces. No. First half was so far from any standards we set.

"If you have this goal (Kai Havertz's), you get the energy back. Second half, 16 shots to 1. But if you kill the game yourself, it's harder and harder. We had chances to make it 3-2, which could be crucial, but not today."

The Blues will have the chance to mount an impressive second leg comeback in Madrid next week but Ancelotti's side have one leg in the semi-final following their victory.

