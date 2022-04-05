Carlo Ancelotti Has Not Travelled With Real Madrid Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has not travelled with his squad to face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

This comes after the Italian tested positive for Covid-19, putting his return to Stamford Bridge in doubt.

As per Jorge Picon of Goal Espana, Ancelotti has not travelled with Real Madrid ahead of the Champions League quarter-final.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

The Italian has 24 hours to return a negative Covid-19 test in order to be in the dugout for the match but having not travelled with his side, it looks unlikely he will make it in time.

Davide Ancelotti, son of the former Chelsea boss, took charge of their La Liga tie against Celta Vigo on Saturday and could be trusted to lead the team in London.

As it stands, Wednesday will be the third time Chelsea face a side without their manager due to Covid this season with Steven Gerrard absent for Aston Villa against the Blues, whilst Jurgen Klopp's assistant took charge of Liverpool's trip to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes as a blow to Real Madrid as Toni Kroos has already labelled the tie as one of the most difficult in the tournament.

“They are the current Champions League champions, so it couldn’t be more difficult," he said.

“There could hardly be a bigger hurdle, but we have to concentrate on ourselves, and if we play well, it’s possible to do a lot of things.

“We have to try to be very good because that’s what we will have to be to reach the semi-finals.

“Probably nobody wanted PSG in the last 16, and probably nobody wanted Chelsea in the quarter-finals, but that’s the way things are, and we have to accept them.”

