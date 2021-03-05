Carlo Ancelotti outlines differences at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel since Frank Lampard's sacking

Carlo Ancelotti faced Frank Lampard in the opposite dugout when Everton and Chelsea came head-to-head, now he faces up against the high-flying Blues managed by Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have got back on track after replacing Frank Lampard with Tuchel at the end of January, which has seen them come back into top four contention as they currently occupy the last Champions League spot.

Ten games unbeaten in all competitions, Tuchel has made a blistering start to life in England, a terrific achievement considering Chelsea's dismal form towards the end of Lampard's tenure.

A 1-0 win against Liverpool on Thursday has handed the Blues a major boost in confidence ahead of welcoming the Toffees to Stamford Bridge, who have won their last three matches and sit just one point behind the Blues in fifth, however they do have a game in hand.

Ancelotti was asked to point out the differences at Chelsea now Tuchel has replaced Lampard, a big decision by the club which seems to have paid off.

“It's really difficult to say," said Ancelotti on the differences since Tuchel took charge of the Blues.

"Offensively they play a little bit different, not too much because the players are still the same. They are really consistent, because they haven't lost games under Tuchel.

"They are solid, but this doesn't mean Lampard didn't do a good job. In my opinion, Lampard did a fantastic job when he was there.

"He [Tuchel] has the quality.

"He's a young manager but he's already had experience in Germany, experience in Paris and so he's a manager with a lot of knowledge and of course a lot of ambition. Because he's young.

"He's not old, like me! I have strong ambition, even if I am a little bit old!"

