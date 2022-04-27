Skip to main content

Carlo Ancelotti Refuses to Comment on Real Madrid Bound Chelsea Star Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has refused to comment on Antonio Rudiger amid heavy transfer rumours surrounding the Chelsea defender's move to the La Liga side.

This comes after Thomas Tuchel revealed after their 1-0 win against West Ham that  Rudiger would be departing Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

It has heavily been reported that the German will be moving to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

When asked by BeIN Sports about the potential summer deal, Real Madrid boss Ancelotti refused to comment on the speculation.

He said: “He’s a Chelsea player, he’s still a Chelsea player. I cannot say nothing about this.”

Rudiger is believed to be on the verge of agreeing a deal to join Real Madrid, with a decision over his next destination expected to come next week as he will end his stint at Chelsea.

The German will be looking to add a second FA Cup trophy to his collection before he departs, as well securing a Champions League spot for his side before he heads to Spain.

Rudiger reportedly rejected the £230,000-a-week deal to remain at the club, with his camp wanting a £10 million signing-on fee, as well as agents fees worth around the same, plus an increased wage for the Chelsea defender.

"Toni, the media is on it," Tuchel told the BBC previously. "The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions.

"Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision."

It remains to be seen as to when his departure will be officially announced, with Rudiger set to join Andreas Christensen by leaving the club and heading to Spain at the end of their contracts.

