Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Reason Real Madrid Overcame Chelsea to Qualify for Champions League Semi-Final

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on why he believes his side qualified for the Champions League semi-final after beating Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate.

The Blues were in fine form at the Santiago Bernabeu and were 3-0 up going into the final minutes.

However, Rodrygo's consolation saw the match head to extra time, where Karim Benzema scored to make it 2-3 on the night and 5-4 to the Spanish side on aggregate, who progressed.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Los Blancos Live, Ancelotti discussed why he believes his side progressed into the next round.

He admitted: "We always have to be calm and evaluate everything even after the 3-0 result. I put Rodrygo and Camavinga to revitalize the team. Chelsea's tiredness in extra time gave us the advantage."

It was clear that the home crowd gave Madrid a boost, urging them on against Chelsea's tired legs.

The Italian, who formerly managed Chelsea, continued: “We won because we were fueled by energy, especially in the last minutes, and the changes were made to bring energy. I substituted Nacho and Vinicius because they weren’t able to continue, the match was going to be difficult because we didn’t deserve 2-0 down.”

Ancelotti concluded by stating that he believes his side deserved to qualify for the next stages, where they will face either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.

"With the 3-0 result we were freed, from that moment the fans started pushing the team forward, they put energy into this club.

"We suffered a lot, but we did not deserve to lose. After their third goal, we gave everything. We deserved to qualify in 120 minutes."

