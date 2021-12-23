Skip to main content
Carlo Cudicini Confirms Chelsea Will Not Recall Loan Pair Conor Gallagher And BIlly Gilmour

Author:

Chelsea loan coach Carlo Cudicini has conformed that his side are unable to recall Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour midway through their loan deals.

Gallagher is away on loan at Crystal Palace and has attracted a large number of headlines with his performances while Gilmour is away at Norwich.

Both players have impressed under managers Patrick Vieira and Dean Smith, leading to speculation that Thomas Tuchel may attempt to recall the pair.

pjimage (30)

As per The Athletic, Chelsea loan player technical coach Carlo Cudicini has confirmed that neither Gallagher and Gilmour are available for a recall from Thomas Tuchel.

Both players' contracts state if they make a certain number of appearances for their loan club then the parent club won't be able to activate their recall break clause.

Read More

Conor Gallagher has appeared in 16 of his side's 17 league games so far this season, scoring 10 goals, while Billy Gilmour has made 10 league appearances for Norwich.

imago1008644092h

Speculation of a recall began appearing around the time that Chelsea were facing a serious midfielder shortage with the likes of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic all out due to injury.

Since then, the three have returned, but a youthful re-inforcement wouldn't go amiss for Thomas Tuchel, who is currently facing a selection headache due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Seven Blues players were unavailable in their midweek clash with Brentford due to positive covid tests, meaning squad depth is becoming the most important feature at the club.

imago0029199950h
