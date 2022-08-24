Carney Chukwuemeka ‘Deserves a Chance’ Against Leicester City Pundit Claims

Former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks that Carney Chukwuemeka should get a chance to prove himself to Thomas Tuchel.

This summer transfer window, Chelsea agreed a deal with Aston Villa to sign highly-rated midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old cost the Blues around £16million, however, if they didn't sign him this window then they would've faced a lot of competition from other top clubs for his signature.

Luckily, Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel snapped him up and even though he's only young, some people are expecting him to break into the first team squad straight away.

That point has been backed up even more after Chukwuemeka was on the bench for the Leeds United game.

IMAGO / News Images

With N'golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic injured, the Blues are very light on central midfielders.

Conor Gallagher partnered up with Jorginho against Leeds last weekend but the pair got massively overwhelmed and proved that they don't work together.

Due to that result, people are tipping the 18-year-old new boy to be given a chance against Leicester City on Saturday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Football Insider, Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Tuchel to play Chukwuemeka against Leicester City.

“I feel like things haven’t been great at Chelsea, Conor Gallagher’s been ok, [Raheem] Sterling hasn’t started off great, neither has [Kai] Havertz, I feel like he [Chukwuemeka] deserves a chance.

“I think that’s something that Thomas Tuchel will do. He’ll be thinking if those players aren’t performing then he’ll want to give Chukwuemeka a chance. I think he’s a good player.

“He was on the bench, didn’t come on, but maybe it’s one that for the next game he’ll bring him on off the bench.“

