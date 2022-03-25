Catalina Kim Reveals Intentions to Join Another Consortium Amid Chelsea Takeover

Catalina Kim has revealed her intentions to join another consortium to buy Chelsea Football Club, having previously been part of a group led by Nick Candy.

The Blues were put up for sale at the beginning of the month by current owner Roman Abramovich, despite him being sanctioned by the UK Government just a week later.

Raine Group are the merchant bank overseeing the sale of the west London side.

In a statement, via Matt Law, Kim revealed that she is looking to join another consortium in the race to buy the World and European Champions.

"We, the group of C&P Sports, Hana Financial and other strategic investors from South Korea, were suggested to join another Consortium. We thank Mr Nick Candy for our journey and wish him the best luck for his future."

It was revealed that the bid from Candy had not made the shortlist of buyers named by Raine Group as those who will go through to the next stage of the process.

As well as this his South Korean partners, who were brought in to back his bid, have now parted company with him as the sale of Chelsea continues.

Consortiums led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton are said to have made the list, as well as the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca, who part-owns the Boston Celtics and Serie A side Atalanta.

A sale of the club could be completed by the end of the month.

