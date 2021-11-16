Petr Cech: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Appointment Was the 'Little Spark' Needed to Win Champions League

Petr Cech has hailed Thomas Tuchel for his 'open and clear' approach since his arrival at Chelsea in January that provided them with the 'little spark' required to clinch Champions League glory.

Tuchel succeeded Frank Lampard at the beginning of 2021 as he was tasked with motivating the players to turn their poor form around which had seen them slip to ninth in the Premier League.

The season was far from over, and it was recoverable. That proved to be the case come May. Tuchel transformed the Blues and guided them to a top four finish in the league, as well as an FA Cup final albeit suffering defeat to Leicester City at Wembley.

But their final, their big stage moment came in Porto on May 29 against Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Kai Havertz's goal in the 42nd minute as he rounded Ederson at the Estadio do Dragao to claim a 1-0 win and the club's second European Cup.

Tuchel had to take credit. The club, staff and players all recognised his impact that had taken Chelsea from wanting Champions League qualification in January, to Champions League winners' in four months later.

During Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' series, Cech reflected on the appointment of Tuchel and how his approach played a major role in the Blues's success last season.

He said: "Sometimes you need one little spark. Suddenly things reversed.

“He was really open and clear in what he wanted to do and the way he communicates with people helps. In 2012, we overcame so many obstacles. The way you prepare for every game, the way you play every game, you need to be at a certain level. You need them to come, almost, together. Then you need the backing up of the result as well.”

