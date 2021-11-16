Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Petr Cech: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Appointment Was the 'Little Spark' Needed to Win Champions League

    Author:

    Petr Cech has hailed Thomas Tuchel for his 'open and clear' approach since his arrival at Chelsea in January that provided them with the 'little spark' required to clinch Champions League glory.

    Tuchel succeeded Frank Lampard at the beginning of 2021 as he was tasked with motivating the players to turn their poor form around which had seen them slip to ninth in the Premier League.

    The season was far from over, and it was recoverable. That proved to be the case come May. Tuchel transformed the Blues and guided them to a top four finish in the league, as well as an FA Cup final albeit suffering defeat to Leicester City at Wembley.

    imago1002911087h

    But their final, their big stage moment came in Porto on May 29 against Manchester City in the Champions League final. 

    Kai Havertz's goal in the 42nd minute as he rounded Ederson at the Estadio do Dragao to claim a 1-0 win and the club's second European Cup. 

    Tuchel had to take credit. The club, staff and players all recognised his impact that had taken Chelsea from wanting Champions League qualification in January, to Champions League winners' in four months later.

    Read More

    imago1002913459h

    During Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' series, Cech reflected on the appointment of Tuchel and how his approach played a major role in the Blues's success last season. 

    He said: "Sometimes you need one little spark. Suddenly things reversed.

    “He was really open and clear in what he wanted to do and the way he communicates with people helps. In 2012, we overcame so many obstacles. The way you prepare for every game, the way you play every game, you need to be at a certain level. You need them to come, almost, together. Then you need the backing up of the result as well.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1002911002h
    News

    Petr Cech: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Appointment Was the 'Little Spark' Needed to Win Champions League

    1 minute ago
    imago1007917197h
    Transfer News

    Sevilla Director of Football Monchi Sends Chelsea Warning Over Jules Kounde Amid Man Utd Interest

    31 minutes ago
    imago1008056423h
    News

    'I'm Just Buzzing' - Conor Gallagher Reflects On Making England Senior Debut vs San Marino

    1 hour ago
    imago1008000088h
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Tuesday 16 November

    1 hour ago
    imago1008000223h
    News

    UMSNT Boss Gregg Berhalter Offers Major Christian Pulisic Fitness Boost Ahead of Jamaica Clash

    2 hours ago
    imago1007723389h
    Transfer News

    Sevilla President Jose Castro Provides Jules Kounde Update Amid Chelsea & Man Utd Interest

    2 hours ago
    imago1008056423h
    News

    Ashley Cole Hails Conor Gallagher's Mentality After England Senior Team Debut vs San Marino

    3 hours ago
    imago0044672369h
    News

    Glenn Hoddle 'Deserves' More Credit for Chelsea Success Amid Roman Abramovich & Jose Mourinho Praise

    3 hours ago