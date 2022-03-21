Skip to main content
Centricus-Led Consortium Makes Chelsea Takeover Offer Worth Over £3BN

An entirely British backed bid led by London-based asset management firm Centricus has been made to the Raine Group to buy Chelsea.

Centricus’ co-founder Nizar Al-Bassam and CEO Garth Ritchie have teamed up with hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie of Cheyne Capital, and Talis Capital’s Bob Finch to try to seal a takeover. 

They are all Chelsea season ticket holders and lodged their proposal to Raine on Friday prior to the 9pm deadline. 

imago1010479508h (2)

Confirming their bid to the Times, they outlined their plans for Chelsea. 

  • All British financed bid, no foreign investment
  • Not coming in for purely footballing reasons, 'really driven' by commercial opportunities. 
  • Investment is long-term, won't be selling club in 5-10 years
  • Commitment to stadium expansion or new stadium 
  • Want to invest in company, players and surroundings - 'have deep pockets of capital'
  • Keep Marina Granovskaia unless Government felt it was inappropriate to keep her
  • Use Chelsea as a 'parent club' to other clubs in the world - CFC Group model
They confirmed in a statement to Bloomberg that if their bid was successful, they aim to ensure the highest-level of success is achieved, whilst maintaining transparency and sustainability. 

"If our offer is successful, Centricus would be focused on ensuring that the CFC Group continues to achieve sporting excellence, high level of community support, transparent governance, financial sustainability, fan engagement & exemplary custodianship," read a statement from Centricus. 

imago1010567957h

Raine are reviewing all of the bids and are set to inform parties over whether or not their offer has been successful enough to be on the shortlist, to then proceed to the next stage of the takeover process.

The American merchant bank are expected to narrow the bids down to three of four in the early stages of this week.

