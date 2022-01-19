Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Admits Experience Helps Decision Making After 455th Chelsea Appearance

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has stated that his experience helps with his decision making after his 455th appearance for the club.

The 32-year-old could end his 10 year stay at Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Azpilicueta discussed his experience and decision making.

imago1009233104h

He said: "Experience helps you to sometimes make better decisions. When I arrived, it was my first time in England. I had to change countries, learn a new language and adapt to new coaches and team-mates."

The 32-year-old joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012, and has since made 454 appearances in all competitions.

Read More

He has scored 14 goals and assisted a further 56 from defence, as well as becoming one of the club's most successful players.

Azpilicueta has won winners' medals in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

imago1009233110h

The Spanish international is asking for a new two year deal at Chelsea, as well as the option to extend it for a further 12 months if he is to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona have the been the club most notably linked with the defender, and are also believed to be interested in Azpilicueta's fellow teammates Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

It remains to be seen as to whether the defender will extend his stay at Chelsea or look to depart at the end of the season, putting an end to a decade in Blue.

