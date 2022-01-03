'They're at the Top' - Cesar Azpilicueta Agrees Liverpool Draw is a Good Result For Manchester City

Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Agrees Liverpool Draw is Good Result For Manchester City

Author:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has labelled his side's draw against Liverpool on Sunday evening as a good result for Premier League leaders Manchester City. 

The Blues drew 2-2 against the Reds at Stamford Bridge despite the hosts being two goals down in the opening half hour of the game. 

A point at home sees Chelsea remain second in the table, with City now sitting ten points clear at the top of the league. 

imago1008928203h

Speaking to Sky Sports after the clash, Azpilicueta gave his thoughts on how the result affects this season's title race as all three sides compete for the Premier League trophy.

"Of course (it's a good result for them). They are at the top. It's football. 

Read More

"They've been setting the standards in the Premier League high. It was up to us to close the gap at the beginning of the season. We need to raise level."

The Spanish international was involved in controversy in the opening seconds of the game as he was elbowed by Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane, but the latter only received a yellow card rather than a red.

imago1008931025h

Chelsea's captain was disappointed with the decision as he said: "It's a clear red. I don't mind if it's five seconds into the game. It's a red. I don't understand. 

"The first action is a clear red card. We are getting these decisions against us which could change the game.

"We are seeing jokes of penalties. Dangerous actions, but no actions. There are few games where the referee comes softer, then it comes opposite. I don't know what happens, we don't see consistency. It's disappointing."

