Cesar Azpilicueta & Andreas Christensen Return to First Team Training Ahead of Mind Series

Cesar Azpilicueta & Andreas Christensen Return to First Team Training

The Blues are back with the squad.
Euro 2020 semi-finalists Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen have returned to Chelsea's first team training following their holidays.

The pair reached the semi-final of Euro 2020, Azpilicueta with Spain and Christensen with Denmark.

In a video released by Chelsea, the duo can be seen backwith the first team at the club's Cobham training ground.

The player's return will come as a boost to Thomas Tuchel, who has had to use Lewis Baker as a centre-back option during the club's first two pre-season matches.

Marcos Alonso and Edouard Mendy were given the responsibility of captaining the Blues during their pre-season friendly against Bournemouth but now Chelsea captain Azpilicueta has returned.

The return of the players means that they are likely to feature as Chelsea prepare to face London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham in the upcoming Mind Series.

What has Thomas Tuchel said in pre-season?

Tuchel has been working with an unfamiliar squad as his players who featured at Euro 2020 and the Copa America had an extended holiday.

Speaking earlier in pre-season, Tuchel said: "The work rate and the attitude makes me smile every single day, and this is what you wish for as a coach.

"I like what we have (in the group). It is pretty sure that this (pre-season squad) is not the squad that will go with us in this combination through the season, but we have no other approach than to give our best every single day.

"These players now are a lot of loan players and some guys from the academy, and this group deserves to have the best energy from the coaching staff in the club.

"This is what we try to provide and up to now from the first day in this pre-season, and also from my very first day at the club in January."

