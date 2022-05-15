Skip to main content

Cesar Azpilicueta Believes Mason Mount Will Have More Chances to Lift the FA Cup

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta believes Mason Mount will have more chances to win the FA Cup after their defeat against Liverpool on Saturday. 

The Blues were beaten 6-5 on penalties against the Reds in their third consecutive final loss of the competition. 

Azpilicueta has already lifted the trophy during his time at the club, whereas Mount is yet to win it despite featuring in three finals so far. 

imago1012001020h

However despite the 23-year-old's record at the final stage of the competition, Azpilicueta believes that the attacker still has time to win the FA Cup.

The Blues' captain said: “I missed my penalty as well so it’s not Mason. We are all together here. When we make the list, we all feel confident that we want to shoot.

“This time it happens and I’m sure Mason will have a lot more times, he’s still a young player.

“It’s part of football. It’s true that sometimes it looks painful, but of course we are the first ones who are hurt. We want to do our best, we want to score the penalty, we want to make our fans happy.

imago1012001023h

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen and we have to put our heads up and go for the next one.”

Chelsea now have just two games left to play until the end of the season, with a Premier League top four finish still up for grabs.

They will host Leicester City and Watford at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues currently occupying third place in the table.

imago1012000488h
