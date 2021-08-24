Cesar Azpilicueta Believes Romelu Lukaku's 'Bad Experiences' Benefited the Striker

Romelu Lukaku's 'bad experiences' can fuel Chelsea's title charge this season says captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The striker scored on his second debut for the club against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

Chelsea skipper Azpilicueta was full of praise for the new signing, speaking to the Mirror Online.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking after Lukaku's man of the match performance, Azpilicueta hailed the Belgian who he believes holds the key to Chelsea's title chanced.

He said: "Romelu has always been a great persoanlity, willing to improve his own game, trying to help the team. I have no doubt he's going to be a key player for us.

"We are so happy to have him this season. You can see his strengths, his personality, his goalscoring, his assists, the way he plays. Even though Arsenal was his first have and he only had one week of training."

Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge for his second spell at Chelsea after departing the London club to sign for Everton back in 2014.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Azpilicueta believes that the fact that Lukaku knows the club could be important.

“But he knows the club. He has been here before. He has the ambition and the desire to be successful and help the team keep winning trophies." said the captain.

Azpilicueta continued: “When he was at Chelsea the first time you have to take into consideration it was a different group. He was very young. It wasn’t easy for him. But he worked his way to be at the top. A few other loans to other teams and then he was sold. Another country, to Italy, to prove his worth."

Azpilicueta, who faced heartbreak as his Spain team were eliminated in the Euro 2020 semi-final discussed how 'bad expriences' can help breed maturity in players.

He finished: "With the years you gain maturity. You learn from bad experiences. When you experience different things you gain this maturity."

