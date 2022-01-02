Cesar Azpilicueta Blasts Recent Refereeing Decisions Which Have Gone Against Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta has hit out at some of the 'joke' refereeing decisions which have gone against Chelsea in recent weeks.

The Chelsea captain was furious that Sadio Mane wasn't sent off inside the first minute of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

Azpilicueta was the receiving end of an elbow from the Senegal international, but Anthony Taylor, along with VAR, thought it was only worthy of a yellow card.

"It's a clear red," Azpilicueta told Sky Sports. "I don't mind if it's five seconds into the game. It's a red. I don't understand. The first action is a clear red card. We are getting these decisions against us which could change the game."

Mane went on to net Liverpool's opener, rounding Edouard Mendy to tuck home. Chelsea went two behind courtesy of a stunning finish from Mohamed Salah, but netted twice without reply to ensure they claimed a point in the capital.

However, post-match Azpilicueta was quick to criticise the officials for their lack of consistency this season which the Blues feel is costing them critical points in the race for the Premier League table.

He added: "We are seeing jokes of penalties. Dangerous actions, but no actions. There are few games where the referee comes softer, then it comes opposite. I don't know what happens, we don't see consistency. It's disappointing."



Thomas Tuchel wasn't happy either with the decision not to show Mane a straight red.

The Blues head coach said: "I love the player. You look at the game in Liverpool, the same referee was quick to give us a red card. It kills the game. Would it have killed the game if a player gets a red after 20 seconds? Yes, but it's a red card.

"It's a red card. If you push the elbow into the face of somebody else, it's a red card. If you don't get it checked, we end up in the same discussions like the last game where we don't check handballs, penalties..."

