Cesar Azpilicueta Challenges Chelsea to Get Back to Winning Ways vs Brighton

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has challenged his teammates to get back to winning ways against Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

This comes after the Blues fell to 1-0 defeat at the Etihad against Manchester City on Saturday as Kevin De Bruyne's strike was enough to see Pep Guardiola's side hang on to claim three points and move 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Azpilicueta demanded improvements from his side as they head into the final away Premier League match before the Club World Cup in February.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: “That’s the first thing, get back to winning ways on Tuesday when we have a tough game against Brighton, away again. We have a busy schedule, we don’t stop, so we have to recover well and go for it.”

This comes after Thomas Tuchel cited poor individual performances for Chelsea's defeat in Manchester.

He admitted: "I think we lost on the individual performance and the individual performance in one situation today. In terms of attitude, commitment, defensive-wise, I am happy because we did not allow too many big changes, we kept them to a minimum of big chances, kept them to a minimum of dangerous deliveries."

The head coach was highly critical of his forward players for failing to create chances, registering just the one shot on target out of only three attempts.

Both the captain and head coach will be hoping that Chelsea can get back to winning ways on Tuesday night.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube