Cesar Azpilicueta Challenges Chelsea to Make History With Club World Cup Triumph

Cesar Azpilicueta has challenged his Chelsea side to make history by winning the Club World Cup this week.

The Blues fell to defeat back in 2012, losing to Corinthians in the final, with Azpilicueta part of the Chelsea squad.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Azpilicueta challenged his teammates to make history and be the first Blues side to lift the trophy.

imago1009559199h

He said: "We lost in 2012 and maybe sometimes in Europe there's a different perception of what tournament is but we're against champions of other continents. We have a huge motivation. Hopefully we can win it.

"It was hard to take that defeat. Maybe with the time you realise how difficult it is to get there. 

"We saw how Corinthians prepared for the game. Sometimes small details make a difference and on that day we weren't at our best. It hurt a lot."

Read More

imago1009092747h

First up is a semi-final clash against Al Hilal on Wednesday, with the Saudi side proving to be a formidable opponent.

They came out 6-1 victors over Al Jizira on Sunday, the same day which the Blues landed in the Middle East.

If they win, Chelsea could face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final, with a loss meaning that they will play in a third placed play-off.

The Chelsea captain continued to send a message to his teammates, demanding that they can create history this week.

"We have the chance to be the first ones to win it for Chelsea. We have to create our own history, we have our chance."

imago1009092727h
