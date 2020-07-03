Absolute Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta looking to bounce back immediately against Watford

Matt Debono

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is hoping to address the errors made in the defeat against West Ham when they face Watford on Saturday evening. 

Frank Lampard's side were beaten 3-2 by a relegation-battling Hammers' side after Andriy Yarmolenko finished off a counter-attack in the 89th minute to find the bottom corner to hand Chelsea their tenth league defeat of the season. 

But going forward wasn't the issue, defensive issues were again Chelsea's downfall. Warning after warning, error after error - a constant theme this season - and Lampard's side paid the price for it, something in which they got away with in the FA Cup win against Leicester City in the previous outing. 

Azpilicueta offered an honest assessment of the performance as their gap in the top-four closed to two points, and wants to put those errors right against Watford.

"We have to be honest to analyse ourselves and the team because when you see this kind of game, it’s down to us," he said.

"We have to take the responsibility and have the ability to accept when we are not doing the right things and when we are making mistakes.

"For myself as a defender, to concede three goals is very frustrating and disappointing and it hurts.

"I cannot wait to go back to work and train, to play the next game because I feel personally very bad and very frustrated. I want to get to the next game as soon as possible to address it."

