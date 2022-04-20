Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Have Closed Gap to Liverpool & Man City But Must Challenge

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has stated that his side have closed the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League but not enough to challenge for the title.

The Blues currently sit third in the table, behind Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's men as they compete for the title.

Speaking to Goal, Azpilicueta stated that Chelsea have closed the gap to the frontrunners in the race for the Premier League despite the points difference.

imago1011392727h

He said: "The reality from last season is that we closed the gap from them (Liverpool and Man City) in the Premier League, but not enough to be challenging for the title.

"We arrived in the Carabao Cup final and lost on penalties. In the two games in the Premier League [against Liverpool] we drew both.

"In a final, it is different – one game. We have to show the consistency to be able to compete against Man City and Liverpool [in the league] because they have shown great consistency winning back-to-back games and keeping a great level of consistency."

imago1011424283h

He continued to urge his side to keep working to make the gap even smaller as they look to overcome Liverpool in the FA Cup final in May.

"That is what we are looking for. To keep on closing the gap and improving our team," he said. "We have a great group. Everybody is pushing hard. We have great competition.

"We had to deal with injuries and the Covid situation. We never had a game postponed. We are the team with the most games in Europe. Everything is a consequence of our success.

"We have been in the Carabao Cup final, in the FA Cup final, quarter-final of the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup. That’s part of the consequences of ourselves, that we always push for everything.

"We never choose an easy competition. We go for every competition until the end and we will keep doing the same."

