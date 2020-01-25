Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea have to do better if they want to fight for trophies

Cesar Azpilicueta has sent out a warning to the rest of the Chelsea side that things thing need to improve if they are going to challenge for trophies.

It's been a topsy-turvy season so far for the Blues. In recent recent weeks they have been too inconsistent and are fortunate to remain six points clear in fourth spot.

But after a narrow victory against Championship side Hull City in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, the Chelsea captain issued a warning to his teammates.

"With the chances we've had, we cannot concede in these circumstances and we have to control better," Azpilicueta told BT Sport.

"We want to go far but we could have handled better - it's not the first time we've not managed the game well.

"We had clear chances to score more and then we stopped playing our game and we got punished.

"If we want to fight for trophies we have to do better."

The Blues had ample of opportunity to kill the game off, despite being two nil ahead, however the case for Frank Lampard to sign a new striker strengthened with the failure to show ruthlessness in front of goal at the KCOM Stadium.

Chelsea have an extremely tough run ahead in February which could define their season. Fixtures against Leicester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich all await Frank Lampard's side, and they're going to need to put in performances consistently if they want to come out the other side unscathed.

