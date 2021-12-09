Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Have to Face Reality After West Ham Defeat & Zenit Draw

Author:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that his team must 'face reality' after losing to West Ham on Saturday before drawing with Zenit on Wednesday night.

The 3-3 draw saw Chelsea finish second in Group H, as runners up to Juventus in the Champions League group stage.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Azpilicueta stated that it is time for Chelsea to face reality.

When asked to reflect on the disappointing draw in Russia, the Spaniard admitted: "We have an ambition to win every game. We know a draw isn't good enough and finishing second isn't good enough."

He then continued to reflect on the performance, comparing it with Chelsea's loss in east London on the weekend.

"The last couple of games haven't been good and the results have been reflective of the performances," he continued. "We have to have a reaction. We lost top spot in the Premier League, top spot in the Champions League. We have to face the reality and analyse ourself."

The Blues know that their performances have not been good enough and this is reflected in the results as they dropped to third in the Premier League table and second in Group H of the Champions League.

The impact of Wednesday's result could be huge as Chelsea potentially face one of Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the round of 16 as they look to retain their European trophy.

However, if they wish to win the Champions League back to back they will have to face Europe's top clubs at some point either way.

