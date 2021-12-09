Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Must Recover to Avoid 2020 December Repeat

Author:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has stated that his side must recover in order to avoid a repeat of their poor form in December last year.

The Blues sat top of the Premier League table going into the month and topped the Champions League group but a poor run of form leading into February saw Frank Lampard sacked.

Speaking after Chelsea's disappointing 3-3 draw with Zenit, Azpilicueta encouraged his side to recover their form and not have a repeat of last year.

imago1008213195h (1)

When asked about if there are any similarities between this December's poor start and last year, he said: "No. It is true, as you said, that in Chelsea, you don't need a big number of defeats in a row to call it a bad period or a crisis. It is part of this club's ambition to go into every competition with the ambition to compete at the top. Last season, in December, we were top of the group and top of the Premier League and we had a very bad run of results.

Read More

"Every year is different. We have different people, different players and it is just that we need everybody to get that extra percent as individuals and as a team.

imago1008270779h (2)

"At the moment, we are making a lot of mistakes. We need to recover that high intensity, the solidity from the whole team to not concede chances. We have conceded too many and I think that the key for our success was to defend well to not concede chances to be ruthless in front of the goal. We need to recover this."

Next up for the Blues is Leeds United in the Premier League as they look to recover and continue their title hunt at the top of the table.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008453039h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Must Recover to Avoid 2020 December Repeat

just now
imago1002915333h
News

Chelsea Scout Explains How Club Culture is 'Always to be Better'

13 minutes ago
imago0005267050h
News

Champions League Last-16 Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

1 hour ago
imago1007967604h
News

Revealed: How Thomas Tuchel Convinced Coach Anthony Barry to Stay at Chelsea After Frank Lampard Dismissal

2 hours ago
imago1008270825h
News

Thomas Tuchel Handed Ruben Loftus-Cheek Blow to Further Chelsea's Injury Worries

3 hours ago
imago1008510502h
News

Zenit Boss Believes Chelsea's Rotation Cost Tuchel's Blues Champions League Group H Top Spot

3 hours ago
imago1008213195h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Have to Face Reality After West Ham Defeat & Zenit Draw

4 hours ago
imago1008527964h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Reece James Admission Regarding Midfield Role for Chelsea vs Zenit

12 hours ago