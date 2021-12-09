Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Must Recover to Avoid 2020 December Repeat

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has stated that his side must recover in order to avoid a repeat of their poor form in December last year.

The Blues sat top of the Premier League table going into the month and topped the Champions League group but a poor run of form leading into February saw Frank Lampard sacked.

Speaking after Chelsea's disappointing 3-3 draw with Zenit, Azpilicueta encouraged his side to recover their form and not have a repeat of last year.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked about if there are any similarities between this December's poor start and last year, he said: "No. It is true, as you said, that in Chelsea, you don't need a big number of defeats in a row to call it a bad period or a crisis. It is part of this club's ambition to go into every competition with the ambition to compete at the top. Last season, in December, we were top of the group and top of the Premier League and we had a very bad run of results.

"Every year is different. We have different people, different players and it is just that we need everybody to get that extra percent as individuals and as a team.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

"At the moment, we are making a lot of mistakes. We need to recover that high intensity, the solidity from the whole team to not concede chances. We have conceded too many and I think that the key for our success was to defend well to not concede chances to be ruthless in front of the goal. We need to recover this."

Next up for the Blues is Leeds United in the Premier League as they look to recover and continue their title hunt at the top of the table.

