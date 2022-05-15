Skip to main content

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Must Remember Super Cup and Club World Cup Success Despite FA Cup Heartbreak

Cesar Azpilicueta believes Chelsea must remember their Super Cup and Club World Cup success this season, despite their FA Cup final heartbreak. 

The Blues fought hard against the Reds at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, but eventually lost 6-5 on penalties. 

A win would have seen the west London side lift their third trophy of the season, having already won the Super Cup and Club World Cup earlier in the campaign. 

imago1011999010h

When he spoke to the club website after the match, the Blues' captain wanted to ensure that his side do not forget the success they have had this season, despite the loss on Saturday.

“Today we feel bad. We got two trophies this season, the Club World Cup and the Super Cup, which we have to appreciate as well. 

"It was the first time winning Club World Cup in the history of the club, the first Super Cup since years ago.

“But of course, when you arrive here and you lose two finals you are disappointed. Now we have two games, six points, to finish third, but today I see everything negative.”

imago1012001023h

Both sides had many chances to score in normal and extra time, but penalties were required to settle the match, with Azpilicueta and Mason Mount missing their respective spot kicks.

Chelsea now have just two games left to play this season, with Thomas Tuchel's side hosting Leicester City and Watford in their remaining Premier League fixtures.

They are edging closer to a top four finish, which will see them play Champions League football again next season.

imago1011627875h
