Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea need to make Stamford Bridge a tough place to come again

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted the Blues need to improve their home form and make Stamford Bridge a fortress once again.

It's been a difficult season at home for Frank Lampard's side - eight defeats have already been recorded in the opening 25 games of the season in the Premier League.

Currently sat in fourth, the gap to fifth place has continued to reduce with the gap now at just four points to Tottenham.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Azpilicueta has reflected on the home form this season and admits the Blues need to improve.

"We haven’t made Stamford Bridge as solid as we would like this year," said Azpilicueta.

"This is the best time to recover this solidity, with three big games in a row at home where we can show we are ready and able to make Stamford Bridge a tough place to come.

"With the fans we have had some disappointments at home altogether. When these three opportunities come we have to take them one by one, and hopefully we can build up on this. It’s key for the success of the season."

WINTER BREAK CHANCE FOR CHELSEA TO KICK ON

"It’s nice to have a few days to switch off. At the top level you need a high level of fitness, but also on the mental side you need to be focused and concentrated," Azpilicueta said.

"With this break we have the chance to switch off for a few days, and get some fresh air. Then we will come back, do some work, and kick on for the last three or four months of competition with the power of the break behind us."

If Chelsea are looking to turn their home form around, the time to do it is now. With their next three fixtures at home against Manchester United [Premier League], Tottenham Hotspur [Premier League] and Bayern Munich [Champions League], they can't afford any slip ups.

February is a defining month in the season for the Blues, and that starts with the home clash against Manchester United after the winter break.

