Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea ready to beat Spurs to fight for number one spot

Matt Debono

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta says they are ready to prove why they are London's number one side against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. 

It's third versus first in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge as two potential title contenders go head-to-head in what could be a feisty affair. 

Chelsea and Tottenham have history; cast your minds back to May 2016. The Blues managed to claim a 2-2 draw after coming from 2-0 down against Spurs in west London to ensure Leicester City won the league title, and Spurs' chase was over. 

"It’s one of those kinds of games when you usually feel a special atmosphere at the Bridge and that game [in 2016], we were having a terrible season, we were losing 2-0 at half-time," Azpilicueta told the Telegraph on the London derby. 

chelsea-v-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league
(Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

"But, in the second half, the electricity around the stadium...I think something clicked that day that even though we were not playing for anything, just to not let Tottenham win the league. It was not only the game, it was the title race as well that they were involved in.

"Every year is different and we had a very good record against them until two or three seasons ago when we lost, but, hopefully, we can keep beating them at the Bridge.

"Since I arrived at Chelsea, I always tried to have the winning mentality of every game to finish at the top for the top trophies. That includes being the top team in London and we want to be at the top because that means we are the no.1s. That’s what we fight for. We are in good form and, hopefully, we can improve on last season and now reach higher levels."

----------

