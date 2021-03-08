Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea took another 'step forward' after 'very good' win against Everton

Cesar Azpilicueta praised Chelsea's 'very good' performance as they claimed all three points against Everton in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Jorginho's penalty in the 65th minute sealed the win for the Blues after an own goal from Ben Godfrey in the first-half.

Kai Havertz shined the brightest in west London, but collectively Chelsea showed once again that they appear to be a forced to be reckoned with heading into the final straight of the campaign.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

They remain in fourth but crucially, Champions League qualification is firmly in their hands.

And captain Azpilicueta, who is now the only player to start every league game under Thomas Tuchel, reflected on a positive night for the Blues.

"Every victory is a step forward," he told BT Sport post-match.

"We know we had to recover the ground we lost. Tonight was a very good performance. Everton are a tough team but we worked perfectly.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"It is very pleasing to see the team fighting for the ball. We could have scored even more.

"I am a part of a team that is working very hard. We are all doing our job. You see the way we fight for the ball and the strikers press for the ball.

"We are still far from where we want to be. We are on the right path but we haven’t done anything yet. It is a collective mindset – when everyone is working hard. Chelsea is a top club in the world and you have to fight for a place."

