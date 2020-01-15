Absolute Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea's DNA is to fight for and win trophies

Matt Debono

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has looked back on the last decade at the club, and has reflected on what the DNA of the Blues is. 

2010 to 2019 was a successful period for Chelsea - Champions League success, Premier League titles were won.

Having joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 following the Champions League triumph, Azpilicueta has won two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup since his move from France.

Azpilicueta has revealed that it is in Chelsea's DNA to be fighting for and winning silverware at Stamford Bridge. 

Speaking to the official Chelsea magazine on the last ten years, the Spaniard said: "I think one of the characteristics of Chelsea throughout this period has been winning trophies and even when we didn’t win something, we didn’t have any long spells without lifting a trophy.

"That’s obviously a big part of the ambition of the club, to always aim for trophies, and it’s something we have done not only in England, but also in Europe, with the Champions League and the Europa League twice.

"We have won the Premier League a couple of times since I arrived as well, so I think it’s in our DNA that we always fight for trophies and hopefully we can keep going in this direction."

The first realistic piece of silverware Chelsea will be able to clinch this season is the FA Cup in May, as the Premier League is far gone in the distance. 

Chelsea return to action in the Premier League on Saturday as they face Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Lyon President insists Moussa Dembele will not be sold amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has once again ruled out any move which would see forward Moussa Dembele head to the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reveals why he made ZERO substitutions against Burnley

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed the reason to why he didn't make a sub in the Blues' 3-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud latest: Chelsea agree €4.5M fee with Inter Milan

Chelsea and Inter Milan have come to an agreement over the proposed transfer for Olivier Giroud, which would see the forward head to Italy.

Matt Debono

Chelsea's Forgotten Man Ross Barkley Fighting to Prevent Another False Dawn

When Chelsea's team news broke on Saturday an hour before kicking off against Burnley, many eyebrows would've been raised seeing the name of Ross Barkley. The 26-year-old midfielder had not been included in a Premier League starting eleven since the 19th of October against Newcastle United.

Daniel Childs

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to join Swansea City on loan for rest of the season

Conor Gallagher will join Championship side Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Matt Debono

Conor Gallagher reflects on unforgettable loan spell with Charlton Athletic

Conor Gallagher has sent his best wishes to Championship side Charlton Athletic after he was recalled by Chelsea, to cut short his season-long loan at The Valley.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea reignite interest in £55M-rated Real Madrid midfielder Isco

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Isco following a rise in form in recent weeks.

Matt Debono

Report: Hull City leading race to sign Chelsea youngster on 18-month loan deal

Championship side Hull City are leading the race to land Chelsea youngster Tariq Uwakwe on an 18-month loan deal.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'increasingly unlikely' to activate Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake's buy-back clause

Chelsea are reportedly unlikely to activate the buy-back clause they have for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake this month.

Matt Debono

Chelsea recall Conor Gallagher from Charlton Athletic loan spell

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has returned to the club after he was recalled from his loan spell with Championship side Charlton Athletic.

Matt Debono