Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea's DNA is to fight for and win trophies

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has looked back on the last decade at the club, and has reflected on what the DNA of the Blues is.

2010 to 2019 was a successful period for Chelsea - Champions League success, Premier League titles were won.

Having joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 following the Champions League triumph, Azpilicueta has won two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup since his move from France.

Azpilicueta has revealed that it is in Chelsea's DNA to be fighting for and winning silverware at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the official Chelsea magazine on the last ten years, the Spaniard said: "I think one of the characteristics of Chelsea throughout this period has been winning trophies and even when we didn’t win something, we didn’t have any long spells without lifting a trophy.

"That’s obviously a big part of the ambition of the club, to always aim for trophies, and it’s something we have done not only in England, but also in Europe, with the Champions League and the Europa League twice.

"We have won the Premier League a couple of times since I arrived as well, so I think it’s in our DNA that we always fight for trophies and hopefully we can keep going in this direction."

The first realistic piece of silverware Chelsea will be able to clinch this season is the FA Cup in May, as the Premier League is far gone in the distance.

Chelsea return to action in the Premier League on Saturday as they face Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

