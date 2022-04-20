Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken on how his side's success this season has also been their downfall.

The Blues will have played 63 games out of a possible 66 by the end of the season, thanks to their participation in multiple competitions this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are now entering the latter stages of the campaign, with a place in the top four and the FA Cup all to play for.

IMAGO / Xinhua

In an interview, via Goal, Azpilicueta commented on how his side have fared so far throughout the season, especially after the amount of games they have played.

"The reality from last season is that we closed the gap from them (Liverpool and Man City) in the Premier League, but not enough to be challenging for the title.

"We arrived in the Carabao Cup final and lost on penalties. In the two games in the Premier League (against Liverpool) we drew both.

"In a final, it is different – one game. We have to show the consistency to be able to compete against Man City and Liverpool [in the league] because they have shown great consistency winning back-to-back games and keeping a great level of consistency.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

"That is what we are looking for. To keep on closing the gap and improving our team. We have a great group. Everybody is pushing hard. We have great competition.

"We had to deal with injuries and the Covid situation. We never had a game postponed. We are the team with the most games in Europe. Everything is a consequence of our success. We have been in the Carabao Cup final, in the FA Cup final, quarter-final of the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup.

"That’s part of the consequences of ourselves, that we always push for everything. We never choose an easy competition. We go for every competition until the end and we will keep doing the same."

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table and will face Liverpool in the FA Cup final next month.

