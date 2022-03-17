Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Comments on His Goal in Chelsea's Champions League Win Against Lille

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has commented on his goal in his side's Champions League win against Lille. 

The Blues were 2-1 victors on the night against their French opponents away from home, with their 4-1 aggregate scoreline win sending them to the quarter-finals of the competition. 

His goal was enough to ensure his side go through to the final eight for the second consecutive season. 

imago1010648082h

Azpilicueta spoke to BT Sport after the match and commented on the goal, his 16th ever for the club.

"I just put a leg and it went with my knee! I am not very used to scoring goals." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also shared his thoughts on the overall performance from the Blues as he said: "In the first half we didn't start very well, we knew it would be difficult, sometimes we played in the spaces and made a few mistakes - the reaction was good.

"We scored before half-time. If you go 1-0 down into half-time the second half would be difficult."

imago1010648274h

Lille were the team to open the scoring on the night, with Burak Yilmaz firing a penalty into the back of the net after VAR awarded the spot kick due to Jorginho's handball in the box.

However in stoppage time at the end of the first half, Pulisic was on hand to equalise for his side as he netted from a tight angle.

Azpilicueta then gave his side the lead with around 20 minutes left on the clock, scoring from a Mason Mount cross.

imago1010649172h
