'Everybody Needs to Step up' - Cesar Azpilicueta Comments on Role in Thomas Tuchel's Absence

Cesar Azpilicueta Comments on Role he Has Played in Thomas Tuchel's Absence

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has commented on the role he has played in the absence of manager Thomas Tuchel. 

The Blues boss has been absent from the squad due to him testing positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. 

Arno Michels took charge of the side for the game, with Zsolt Low filling in for media duties whilst Tuchel awaits his return to the European Champions.

imago1006845443h

Speaking to the media ahead of their semi-final tie against Al Hilal on Wednesday, Azpilicueta revealed what has had to change since the German's absence began.

"We are disappointed that Thomas cannot be here, he's our manager, the one to lead us. My role has to change, everybody needs to step up and make the most of the situation. It is what it is.

Read More

"It's the reality, we cannot change it. Thomas will have a big impact from London to the camp and the games. We have our coaching staff, every player needs to step up & fill the gap even though it is impossible to fill it.

"We are where we are, we cannot change it. Everybody needs to step up, take responsibility to hopefully bring the trophy to the boss."

imago1009558765h

It is believed that Chelsea will 'make every possible accommodation' to help send Tuchel to the United Arab Emirates.

Due to his self isolation it will be almost impossible for him to be on the touchline on Wednesday and an appearance in the final, should they make it, is 'ambitious'.

