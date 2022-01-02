'Clear Red' - Cesar Azpilicueta Slams Decision Not to Send Sadio Mane for Elbow

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has commented on Sadio Mane's potential red card during the Liverpool match on Sunday evening.

The Blues drew 2-2 against the Reds, with Mane elbowing Azpilicueta in the face in the opening ten seconds of the game, but he only received a yellow card.

Liverpool's attacker opened the scoring for his side before Mohamed Salah netted their second, only for Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic to level the scoring just before half time.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Azpilicueta gave his thoughts on the officials' decision to not send Mane off for his challenge.

"It's a clear red. I don't mind if it's 5 seconds into the game. It's a red. I don't understand. The first action is a clear red card. We are getting these decisions against us which could change the game.

"We are seeing jokes of penalties. Dangerous actions, but no actions. There are few games where the referee comes softer, then it comes opposite. I don't know what happens, we don't see consistency. It's disappointing."

Mane put Liverpool 1-0 up after just nine minutes as the Senegal international made the most of a defensive error from the Chelsea backline.

Former Blues man Salah doubled their lead 17 minutes later as he collected a great ball over the top of the defence and slotted it into the back of the net.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side soon launched a great comeback to share the points at Stamford Bridge.

Kovacic hit a superb volley into the top right corner of the goal to spark jubilation in the stands, before Pulisic equalised four minutes after from N'Golo Kante's through ball.

